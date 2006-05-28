Recruitment complete in NicOx' Ph III HCT3012 trial

French drugmaker NicOx SA has completed patient enrollment in the first Phase III trial for HCT 3012, its drug candidate for osteoarthritis. The randomization of 820 patients with OA of the knee at 120 clinical sites in the USA was initiated in late December 2005 and has been completed ahead of its projected timelines, the firm noted. Results are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2006.
The agent is a novel, proprietary, nitric oxide-donating derivative of naproxen, which NicOx aims to develop as the drug-of-choice for osteoarthritis patients, particularly those with co-existing hypertension, a key cardiovascular risk in up to 40% of the OA population. The Phase III trial is designed to demonstrate that HCT 3012 is superior to placebo and as effective as naproxen in relieving the signs and symptoms of the condition, in addition to showing that HCT 3012 has no detrimental effect on blood pressure, unlike all other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze