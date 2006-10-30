Recruitment opens in Astion's Ph IIb ASF-1057 trial

Danish drugmaker Astion Pharma has started recruiting patients suffering from seborrheic dermatitis in a Phase IIb study with ASF-1057, its anti-inflammatory product candidate, for which human proof-of-concept has already been established.
Seborrheic dermatitis affects 3%-5% of the population. This trial is the first in a series of three clinical studies to evaluate the effect of ASF-1057 in various doses and formulations. In total, 264 patients will be enrolled in these three evaluations. The double-blind, placebo-controlled, 104-patient trial is being conducted at a clinical center in Lyon, France. The results of all three studies are expected in 2007.
Astion hopes to start Phase III clinical development of the agent in Europe in 2007, while seeking a development partner for the North American markets.
