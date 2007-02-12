ReNeuron plans L5.5 million fundraising

Guildford, UK-based stem cell therapy firm ReNeuron says it will place 18,333,333 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each, credited as fully-paid at a price of 30 pence to raise L5.5 million ($10.8 million) before expenses. The news sent the firm's share price 6.6% higher to 36.5 pence on February 6.
The proceeds of the placing will be used to provide funding to enable ReNeuron to progress its ReN001 stem cell therapy for stroke into the clinic, as well as accelerating the development of the firm's other therapeutic programs.
Michael Hunt, chief executive, commented: "we are delighted to have raised the funds necessary to drive our transition to a clinical-stage stem cell development company. The fundraising provides the company with a strong financial base, which we intend to convert into solid clinical achievement in stroke and accelerated development of a highly-promising pipeline of stem cell therapies addressing other significant areas of unmet medical need."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze