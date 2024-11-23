Saturday 23 November 2024

Results From Taisho, Kissei And Tsumura

2 June 1996

Among Japanese drugmakers reporting results for the year ended March 31, 1996, Taisho saw sales rise 4.7% to 220.9 billion yen ($2.02 billion), recurring profits increase 11.4% to 61.95 billion yen and net profit improve 16.1% to 31.99 billion yen. For the coming fiscal year, Taisho expects sales to rise to 223 billion yen, but recurring profit to decline to 54 billion yen and net profit to be down to 28 billion yen, given the sluggish outlook for ethical drugs, over-the-counter medicines and tonic drinks, as well as the government cuts in official drug prices (Marketletters passim).

Sales at Kissei improved nearly 3% to 55.3 billion yen, with recurring profits up 4.4% at 14.86 billion yen and net profit rising 7.7% to 6.97 billion yen. For the coming year, the firm expects sales to rise to 56 billion yen, and recurring and net profits to decline to 11.90 billion yen and 5.83 billion yen respectively.

Tsumura's sales increased a modest 1.6% to 98.2 billion yen, but recurring profits jumped 28% to 8.24 billion yen, though net profit was down sharply (-56.4%) at 950 million yen. For the coming year, Tsumura expects sales to reach 103.0 billion yen, recurring profits of 8.3 billion yen and net profits at 4.8 billion yen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze