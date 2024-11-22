Results To June 30 See Losses For Smaller US Firms

Smaller US pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies reporting quarterly results for the period ending June 30, 1995, mostly show a loss in net income but equal tendencies to have losses or gains in sales.

Agouron Pharmaceuticals, specialist in drugs based on the molecular structures of target proteins involved in disease, said its year-end results reflected the company's continued investment in clinical development of its lead product candidates, AG337 and AG1343, for the treatment of solid malignant tumors and of HIV infection respectively, as well as addtional preclinical R&D programs.

Cellcor said that an increase in research and development expenses in the second quarter of 1995 to $1.57 million, compared to $1.14 million for the like, year-earlier period, was largely due to an increased patient enrollment in its pivotal Phase III trial of autolymphocyte therapy (ALT), a treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Further to this, general and administrative expenses were up $317,500 to $914,973 which was attributable to costs ($450,000) incurred in connection with Cellcor's planned merger with Cytogen (Marketletter July 3).