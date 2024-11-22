Results To June 30 See Losses For Smaller US Firms

Smaller US pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies reporting quarterly results for the period ending June 30, 1995, mostly show a loss in net income but equal tendencies to have losses or gains in sales.
Agouron Pharmaceuticals, specialist in drugs based on the molecular structures of target proteins involved in disease, said its year-end results reflected the company's continued investment in clinical development of its lead product candidates, AG337 and AG1343, for the treatment of solid malignant tumors and of HIV infection respectively, as well as addtional preclinical R&D programs.
Cellcor said that an increase in research and development expenses in the second quarter of 1995 to $1.57 million, compared to $1.14 million for the like, year-earlier period, was largely due to an increased patient enrollment in its pivotal Phase III trial of autolymphocyte therapy (ALT), a treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Further to this, general and administrative expenses were up $317,500 to $914,973 which was attributable to costs ($450,000) incurred in connection with Cellcor's planned merger with Cytogen (Marketletter July 3).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze