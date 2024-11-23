Review Of Syntex Share Dealings

The Zurich, Switzerland, district attorney's office is reviewing dealings in Syntex shares prior to the purchase of the US pharmaceutical company by a unit of Swiss company Roche Holding, according to a Reuters report.
The attorney's office said it had received a request from US authorities in March for assistance in a legal matter tied to the acquisition and was complying with the request. Furthermore, it was reported in a Swiss newspaper on May 19 that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into dealings in Syntex shares just before the deal was announced. Roche made its offer for Syntex on May 6, 1994.
