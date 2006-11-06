Revised model clinical trial agreement for UK

The UK's Department of Health has announced a revised model clinical trials agreement, which bring forward industry-sponsored clinical trials on hospital patients in the National Health Service. The UK government and trade representatives of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries said in a joint statement that "this will also mean that patients will get faster access to treatments and the NHS will save money in a more streamlined system."

The agreement was launched in partnership with the NHS, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the BioIndustry Association (BIA). It provides NHS Trusts, drugmakers and biotechnology firms with a clearer framework to operate in, hopefully resulting in the quicker initiation of clinical trials.

Negotiation delays were costly