Rhone-Poulenc Reorganizes In India

French chemical and pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc has introduceda changed version of its cough treatment, Phensedyl, in India, and is carrying out a reorganization of its operations in the country.

The move over Phensedyl follows Pfizer of the USA's introduction last year of Corex DX. The two preparations substitute dextromethroprim for codeine, partly because of a chronic shortage of codeine phosphate and as a reaction to the tendency of consumers to use the syrup for the "kick" it provides.

R-P India is undertaking a complete refurbishment of its Bhandup production facility near Mumbai, with a view to bringing its technology for producing syrups and injectables up to the company's international standards and to meet the requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration.