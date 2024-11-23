Ritonavir May Have Role In KS Therapy

Abbott's protease inhibitor Norvir (ritonavir) may have a role to playin the treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma, according to a publication in AIDS (August issue), says Reuters.

Preliminary observations have demonstrated that five patients treated with combination therapy, including ritonavir, experienced clinical improvement or resolution of KS lesions. Patients had received previous treatment for at least nine months, but ritonavir 600mg bid was added to their daily regimen. In addition, none of the patients received chemotherapy for KS.