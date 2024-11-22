ROCEPHIN CURES HEART INFECTIONS

The potentially life-threatening infection streptococcal endo-docarditis can be cured by a single injection of Hoffmann-La Roche's cephalosporin antibiotic Rocephin (ceftriaxone), according to a multicenter study carried out in France, Belgium and Switzerland. The infection generally arises after patients undergo surgery.
The trial involved 59 patients, who were followed up for periods ranging from four months to five years. An injection of 2g ceftriaxone daily for four weeks resulted in a cure without adverse reactions in 71% of patients. The treatment was also associated with a reduced need for catheterization, and 39% of patients were discharged from the hospital less than two weeks after admission. The researchers therefore suggest that ceftriaxone treatment could be given on an outpatient basis, thus avoiding costly hospitalization.
