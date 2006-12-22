Roche ends R&D deal with Epigenomics

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Diagnostics, part of the Roche group, says that it is terminating its four-year collaboration with Germany's Epigenomics AG, under which it was developing a range of diagnostic tests based on the latter's DNA methylation technologies. The Swiss major explained that it had taken the decision after determining that colorectal cancer screening data presented by Epigenomics did not meet with its criteria for further development and commercialization.
Epigenomics said that Roche will hand back all rights to the first marker identified under the partnership, Septin 9, which the Swiss group in-licensed in December 2005. The German company went on to say that it will review all options regarding its overall development program, but said that it remains convinced that new data, from an assessment of the biomarker that showed 66% increased detection sensitivity of early-stage colorectal cancer compared with previous studies, still merit further development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze