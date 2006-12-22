Roche ends R&D deal with Epigenomics

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Diagnostics, part of the Roche group, says that it is terminating its four-year collaboration with Germany's Epigenomics AG, under which it was developing a range of diagnostic tests based on the latter's DNA methylation technologies. The Swiss major explained that it had taken the decision after determining that colorectal cancer screening data presented by Epigenomics did not meet with its criteria for further development and commercialization.

Epigenomics said that Roche will hand back all rights to the first marker identified under the partnership, Septin 9, which the Swiss group in-licensed in December 2005. The German company went on to say that it will review all options regarding its overall development program, but said that it remains convinced that new data, from an assessment of the biomarker that showed 66% increased detection sensitivity of early-stage colorectal cancer compared with previous studies, still merit further development.