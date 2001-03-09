Roche files sNDA for Xeloda/Taxotere

Roche has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Foodand Drug Adminstration for its twice-daily oral chemotherapy Xeloda (capecitabine) in combination with Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) given by infusion, for treatment in women with locally advanced and/or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with anthracycline therapy.

The data submitted includes the results of a Phase III study comparing Xeloda in combination with Taxotere to treatment with the latter only. Women treated with the combination experienced a 25% decreased risk of death compared with those treated with Taxotere alone.