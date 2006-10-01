Roche fulfils UK's gov's Tamiflu order

Swiss drug major Roche says that it is preparing to deliver the final consignment of the UK government's order of the antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir). The firm added that the delivery of the 14.5 million treatment courses, which it will complete this week, is ahead of the originally scheduled December date.

Lindsey Davis, director of the UK's Pandemic Influenza Preparedness program, said that the UK leads the world in planning for the predicted pandemic. Prof Davis added that the fulfilment of the government's Tamiflu order was another milestone in its effort to protect the public.

John Melville, Roche's general manager in the UK, said: "Roche has increased the Tamiflu manufacturing capacity 10-fold in the past three years...this has enabled us to deliver the UK government stockpile order ahead of the original schedule."