Roche/Genetics Inst and J&J/Amgen settle EPO patent row

Roche of Switzerland and Genetics Institute have reached a settlementwith Johnson & Johnson and Amgen in their decade-long patent dispute over the anemia drug erythropoietin.
All suits and countersuits relating to the dispute have been dropped as a result of the settlement, they say, but no financial details have been released.
The agreement relates to Roche's erythropoietin beta products Recormon and NeoRecormon, licensed from Genetics Institute, which is owned by American Home Products, and J&J's erythropoietin alfa drugs Eprex and Erypo. EPO was originally developed by J&J's licensing partner Amgen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze