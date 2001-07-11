Roche/Genetics Inst and J&J/Amgen settle EPO patent row

Roche of Switzerland and Genetics Institute have reached a settlementwith Johnson & Johnson and Amgen in their decade-long patent dispute over the anemia drug erythropoietin.

All suits and countersuits relating to the dispute have been dropped as a result of the settlement, they say, but no financial details have been released.

The agreement relates to Roche's erythropoietin beta products Recormon and NeoRecormon, licensed from Genetics Institute, which is owned by American Home Products, and J&J's erythropoietin alfa drugs Eprex and Erypo. EPO was originally developed by J&J's licensing partner Amgen.