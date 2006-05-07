Roche/GSK launches Bonviva

Swiss drug major Roche and GlaxoSmithKline have launched the first intravenous bisphosphonate injection for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Bonviva 3mg (ibandronic acid) IV has been approved in the UK as a quarterly pre-filled injection.

Last year Bonviva, an effective bisphosphonate which increases bone mineral density, became the first once-monthly bisphosphonate tablet available for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis to reduce the risk of vertebral fractures. However, a select group of women are unable to take oral bisphosphonates for a variety of reasons. and for them, the Bonviva IV injection offers an effective alternative ensuring they continue to receive the bone building benefits provided by bisphosphonate therapy, the firms stated.

David Reid, Professor of Rheumatology at Scotland's University of Aberdeen, told the Marketletter that "bisphosphonates are first-line therapies in osteoporosis management. For those women who cannot take oral medications, the ibandronic acid IV injection provides physicians and patients with an important, alternative treatment option which offers long-term clinical benefits and ensures a patient receives the therapeutic dose they need."