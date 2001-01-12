Roche names GSK's Abercrombie to heard N Amer pharma ops

In a move that sees another senior GlaxoSmithKline executive leave thecompany following its recent merger (last week it was revealed that George Morrow was joining Amgen; Marketletter January 15), Roche has named George Abercrombie as president and chief executive of its North American pharmaceuticals operations, which include Hoffmann-La Roche Inc in Nutley, New Jersey, and the Canadian affiliate Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in Mississauga, Ontario.

Mr Abercrombie, who was senior vice president of US commercial operations at Glaxo Wellcome, succeeds Patrick Zenner, who announced his retirement last October after 31 years with the company, the last eight as president and CEO. Mr Abercrombie will report to William Burns, the recently-appointed head of Roche's global Pharmaceuticals Division.

In his previous position in charge of US commercial operations at Glaxo Wellcome, Mr Abercrombie's responsibilities encompassed pharmaceutical sales and marketing, managed care, state government affairs, e-commerce, disease management, business planning and development, and late-stage clinical drug studies. He first joined the company as vice president and general manager of the Glaxo Pharmaceuticals Division in 1993, following 10 years at Merck & Co, where he held a broad range of positions in sales, marketing, executive sales management and business development.