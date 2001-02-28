Roche refiles dossier for Tamiflu in EU

Roche and partner Gilead Sciences have resubmitted an approval dossierfor their orally-active neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) in the European Union. The companies are seeking clearance for the drug in the treatment of influenza A and B in adults and children, as well as prevention of the infection in adolescents and adults.
Roche withdrew its original submission for Tamiflu in the EU after requests for more information on its activity against the B strain of the virus (Marketletter August 21, 2000), and now says it is hoping for approval and launch there before the next flu season.
Meantime, Roche has received the backing of a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee for the use of valganciclovir as maintenance and induction therapy for cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS. The recommendation comes on the back of clinical data comparing oral valganciclovir to Roche's injectable drug Cytovene (ganciclovir).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze