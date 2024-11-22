ROCHE'S LOCERYL LAUNCHED IN FRANCE

Roche Produits, a subsidiary of Hoffmann-La Roche, has introduced its nail lacquer antifungal product Loceryl (amorolfine). This is the first of a new class of broad spectrum antifungal compounds, the morpholine derivatives, to become available in France. The product was first launched in the UK in 1991. Loceryl is indicated for the treatment of onychomycoses which do not have matrix involvement. It is not reimbursable.
