Roche's oral anti-CMV prodrug approved

Roche has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administrationfor its oral prescription drug Valcyte (valganciclovir), to treat AIDS-related cytomegalovirus retinitis, an opportunistic infection which affects 10%-25% of people in the late stages of AIDS. Clinical studies show Valcyte, a prodrug of Roche's existing intravenous anti-CMV treatment, Cytovene IV (ganciclovir), had comparable efficacy for induction therapy of CMV compared to its parent molecule. Studies of Valcyte for CMV prevention in solid organ transplantation recipients are underway, and applications for marketing authorization in this indication are anticipated in the second quarter of 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze