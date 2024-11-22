Roche's Sales Ahead, Profit Growth Expected

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche has announced sales for 1994 of 14.7 billion Swiss francs ($11.4 billion), advancing 3% in Swiss franc terms. When expressed in local currencies, turnover increased 10%. Excluding the sales of Syntex, which were consolidated November 1, 1994, turnover advanced 8% in local currencies and 1% in Swiss francs.

The result is considered by the group to be good in the context of the structural changes in the industry, intensifying prices, and the increasingly competitive environment.

Roche said that for the year, operating profit has improved and that an increase in 1994 group profit can be expected.