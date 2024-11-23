Roche Sells Plant And Products To ICN

Swiss firm Roche has agreed to sell its pharmaceuticals plant in PuertoRico and nine prescription products to ICN Pharmaceuticals.
ICN is acquiring the worldwide rights for seven drugs as well as rights outside the USA for two more products, with an option to acquire the outstanding US rights at a later date. The deal is valued at $145 million. Payment will be partly made in ICN shares, making Roche a significant shareholder in ICN.
Under the terms of the agreement, ICN will receive the product rights in exchange for $90 million, to be payable in a combination of 1.6 million shares of common stock and two million shares of preferred stock, each valued at $25 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze