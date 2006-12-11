Roche to use Halozyme' Enhanze technology

California, USA-based Halozyme Therapeutics and Roche have entered into an agreement to apply the former's proprietary Enhanze technology to the Swiss drug major's biological therapeutic compounds. Enhanze is Halozyme's proprietary drug-delivery technology based on its recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20). This is an analog of a human enzyme that temporarily clears space in the matrix of tissues such as skin. This clearing activity should allow rHuPH20 to improve drug delivery by enhancing the entry of therapeutic molecules through the subcutaneous space.

Jonathan Lim, Halozyme's chief executive, said: "we believe that our technology can enhance the clinical benefits that biologics have already been shown to provide. In every respect, both technically and commercially, this represents a landmark agreement for Enhanze Technology and for Halozyme."

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay Halozyme $20.0 million as an initial upfront payment for the application of rHuPH20 to three pre-defined biologic targets. Over the next 10 years, Roche will also have the option to exclusively develop and commercialize rHuPH20 with an additional 10 targets.