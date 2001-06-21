Roche UK viral R&D going to Palo Alto

Following a recent decision to make 3,000 job cuts within itspharmaceutical division over the next two-three years (Marketletter June 18), Roche of Switzerland has announced that, as part of the restructuring, it plans to transfer its viral diseases research formerly undertaken in Welwyn Garden City, UK, to the Roche research center in Palo Alto, USA.

The company claimed that the unit in Palo Alto will employ "a group of highly-skilled senior research staff, including some of the project leaders from Welwyn." The Swiss group added that the move will create opportunities for synergies between marketing and research in the USA and Roche Diagnostic's viral tests unit in Pleasanton, USA.