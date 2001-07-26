Romania's Sensiblu sets out investment plans

The Romanian pharmacy chain Sensiblu is to invest about $2 million bythe end of this year to bring its total spending in the country to $5 million, in order to complete a three-year investment plan. The company aims to increase the number of pharmacies to 60, with 40 in the capital, Bucharest, alone.

Ludovic Robert, a managing partner in A&D Holding Romania, said 30 pharmacies had been opened so far and another 15 were being renovated but were not yet registered. He expected these would be in operation within the next six months. Another pharmacy chain, Farmexim, has said it also plans to extend its network this year.