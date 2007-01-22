Roslin Institute achieves production of Viragen protein-drug in transgenic chickens

Scientists at the Edinburgh, Scotland-based Roslin Institute have succeeded in breeding transgenic chickens that produce medicinal proteins in their eggs and pass on this trait to successive generations.
Data published in the January 15 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America profiles the ability of the so-called OVA system to express two therapeutic proteins in the whites of eggs of genetically-modified hens.
Together with the UK's Oxford BioMedica and US biotechnology firm Viragen, the Roslin Institute is developing OVA as a novel, large-scale biomanufacturing alternative, capable of cost-effectively expressing therapeutic proteins.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze