Roussel Sells Parisian Offices

- Roussel Uclaf is selling its offices in the Boulevard des Invalides in Paris, France. The move is in keeping with the company's decision to base its offices in Romainville. The offices are being acquired by the regional council of Ile de France for 815 million French francs ($154.8 million). Meantime, Roussel, together with parent company Hoechst, is reportedly negotiating to acquire a pharmaceuticals company in the USA, where it only has a 1% market share of the ethical pharmaceuticals market.