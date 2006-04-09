Friday 22 November 2024

Rules on UK animal drug tests to change

9 April 2006

The UK government's animals procedures committees and the Laboratory Animal Science Association have proposed radical changes in the regulation of animal experiments, to take into account a more accurate reflection of animal suffering during research as well as improve reporting procedures.

Nine laboratories, three each in private companies, public-sector organizations and universities, have completed a pilot study of the new procedures. A decision on whether to extend the new regulations across the UK's animal laboratories will be taken by the Home Office.

The animal procedures committee's chairperson, Sara Nathan, told the Financial Times that the nine laboratories had made "a big step for openness" by agreeing to be identified. The private laboratories engaged in the pilot study were UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline and Anglo/Swedish major AstraZeneca, USA-based drug development company Covance. The others were Imperial College, London; Oxford University; University College, London; the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, the National Institute for Medical Research; and the Medical Research Council Hartwell.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze