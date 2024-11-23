Russian Move To Generics Sector Is Forecast

Russian pharmaceutical industry observers believe that the country'sdrug enterprises will have to revise their product ranges in order to survive, and that this will entail a significant shift towards the generics sector.
Sharbell Akkermann of Boston Consulting Group has said that when companies have made the shift, they will have to constantly revise their range of drug products and introduce new generic versions of drugs whose patents have expired not more than two years earlier, so as to be able to maintain high prices.
Originally, the stress on the drug industry was import substitution, given the high dependence on Belarus for magnesium sulfate production and the concentration in the Baltic states of anesthetics such as droperidol and fentanyl. Traditional dependence on certain eastern European countries for imports - especially Hungary - has also been high.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze