S-P manufacturing changes cut 1,100 jobs

New Jersey, USA-headquartered drug major Schering-Plough has announced changes to its manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico and the USA that will streamline its global supply chain and further enhance its long-term competitiveness. The company said that it is phasing out manufacturing operations at its Manati, Puerto Rico site, with the expected discontinuation of substantially all operations by the end of 2006. In addition, there will be workforce reductions at manufacturing facilities in Las Piedras in Puerto Rico and in New Jersey.

"The actions we are announcing...are another step in our Action Agenda to transform this company into a high-performance competitor for the long term," stated Fred Hassan, chief executive. "Undertaking these workforce reductions was a difficult decision. To support employees who are affected by these actions, we will be implementing a variety of programs as well as working closely with local authorities and communities to mitigate the impacts," he added.

Overall, the actions taken will result in the elimination of about 1,100 positions, primarily in 2006. Around 600 regular full-time positions will be cut in Puerto Rico, including some 550 in Manati and 50 in Las Piedras. S-P expects to continue to employ about 475 people in Las Piedras. Some 500 regular full-time positions will go in New Jersey between the Kenilworth and Union sites.