Sales Growth At Roche In Early 1995

During the first fourth months of 1995, sales growth was strong at Roche of Switzerland. Turnover amounted to 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.5 billion), up 2% in Swiss francs terms or 15% when expressed in local currencies.
Sales of pharmaceuticals grew 10% in Swiss franc terms, and 25% in local currencies to 3 billion francs. The company said that there was a further increase in sales volume of the top-selling products, and an upsurge in demand for new innovative compounds.
Sales of vitamins and fine chemicals declined 11% in Swiss franc terms and were flat in local currencies at 975 million francs. Sales of diagnostics were 490 million francs, down 10% in Swiss francs and up 4% in local currencies. Turnover of fragrances and flavors amounted to 521 million francs, down 4% when expressed in Swiss francs and up 7% in local currencies. Turnover from Roche's other products amounted to 34 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze