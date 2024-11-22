Sales Growth At Roche In Early 1995

During the first fourth months of 1995, sales growth was strong at Roche of Switzerland. Turnover amounted to 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.5 billion), up 2% in Swiss francs terms or 15% when expressed in local currencies.

Sales of pharmaceuticals grew 10% in Swiss franc terms, and 25% in local currencies to 3 billion francs. The company said that there was a further increase in sales volume of the top-selling products, and an upsurge in demand for new innovative compounds.

Sales of vitamins and fine chemicals declined 11% in Swiss franc terms and were flat in local currencies at 975 million francs. Sales of diagnostics were 490 million francs, down 10% in Swiss francs and up 4% in local currencies. Turnover of fragrances and flavors amounted to 521 million francs, down 4% when expressed in Swiss francs and up 7% in local currencies. Turnover from Roche's other products amounted to 34 million francs.