Sales of IBS drugs "will nearly triple by 2009"

Sales of drug treatments for irritable bowel syndrome in the world'sseven major markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) are set to nearly triple from a value of $426 million in 1999 to reach almost $1.2 billion in 2009, according to a new study from Decision Resources.

IBS is estimated to affect at least 10% of the world's population, it says, and in 1999, laxatives, antidiarrheals, antispasmodics and antidepressants made up the entire market. By 2009, however, these products will account for only a 39% share of sales because of the overwhelming presence of 5-HT modulators.

In the period to 2009, four such products - Novartis' Zelmac (tegaserod), Solvay's cilansetron, Alizyme's renzapride and Eisai's E-3620 - will become available in various markets, and their potential to treat multiple symptoms and increase the percentage of diagnosed and drug-treated patients will expand the IBS market significantly, says DR. The report estimates that sales of the 5-HT modulators will reach $683 million by 2009, to account for 59% of the IBS market.