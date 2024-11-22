Sandoz' 1994 Sales Advance 11%

Particularly dynamic growth in the life sciences core sector, as a result of higher pharmaceutical sales and the Gerber acquisition, were the key driving forces behind the 11% sales growth achieved by Sandoz of Switzerland in 1994 expressed in local currency terms.
Group sales in 1994 were 15.9 billion Swiss francs ($12.4 billion), up 5% in Swiss francs.
Sales 1994 Sw Fr Local Mill Sw Fr Pharmaceuticals 7,196 -2% +4% Nutrition 2,771 +61% +67% Seeds 955 -3% +4% Life Sciences 10,922 +9% +15% Chemicals 2,324 -7% -1% Agro 1,368 +4% +9% Construction & 1,256 +2% +6% Environment Chemicals & 4,948 -2% +4% Environment Group Total 15,870 +5% +11%
