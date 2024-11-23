Sandoz Launches Nasal Calcitonin In USA

Sandoz Pharmaceuticals has launched its nasally-administered salmon calcitonin product, Miacalcin, to pharmacies across the USA. The hormone was previously available only in injectable form.
Miacalcin is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in women who are at least five years past their menopause, and who have low bone mass compared with women before menopause. The product is recommended for women who refuse or who cannot tolerate estrogens, or in whom estrogen-based hormone replacement therapy is contraindicated. The drug should also be taken with at least 1,000mg elemental calcium and 400 IU vitamin D per day. Estrogens remain the first-line therapy for postmenopausal osteoporosis, but approximately 30%-50% of women cannot or will not take this therapy, according to Louis Avioli, director of the division of bone and mineral diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine. While estrogen replacement is generally thought of as the most effective treatment for osteoporosis, many women choose not to take it because of its side effects, including an increased risk of some cancers.
Currently, the alternatives to HRT are bisphosphonates such as Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate) and Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate), and calcitonin injections. Sandoz sees the nasal spray as being a convenient alternative and so a potential market winner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze