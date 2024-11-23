Sandoz Launches Nasal Calcitonin In USA

Sandoz Pharmaceuticals has launched its nasally-administered salmon calcitonin product, Miacalcin, to pharmacies across the USA. The hormone was previously available only in injectable form.

Miacalcin is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in women who are at least five years past their menopause, and who have low bone mass compared with women before menopause. The product is recommended for women who refuse or who cannot tolerate estrogens, or in whom estrogen-based hormone replacement therapy is contraindicated. The drug should also be taken with at least 1,000mg elemental calcium and 400 IU vitamin D per day. Estrogens remain the first-line therapy for postmenopausal osteoporosis, but approximately 30%-50% of women cannot or will not take this therapy, according to Louis Avioli, director of the division of bone and mineral diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine. While estrogen replacement is generally thought of as the most effective treatment for osteoporosis, many women choose not to take it because of its side effects, including an increased risk of some cancers.

Currently, the alternatives to HRT are bisphosphonates such as Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate) and Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate), and calcitonin injections. Sandoz sees the nasal spray as being a convenient alternative and so a potential market winner.