Sangamo BioSciences raises $20.15M

California, USA-based Sangamo BioSciences has priced an underwritten offering of 3.1 million common stock, at a price per share of $6.50, resulting in net proceeds to the company of approximately $20.15 million. The underwriter has been granted an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an aggregate of 465,000 additional shares of common stock from the company to cover over-allotments, if any.
Sangamo intends to use the proceeds from the financing to continue the development of its ZFP Therapeutic product candidates, further research programs and for other general corporate purposes. Piper Jaffray & Co acted as the sole underwriter .
"We believe that the initial results of our clinical and commercial development efforts put us in a position to complete this firmly underwritten offering quickly, without a lengthy marketing effort," said Sangomo chief executive Edward Lanphier, adding: "as we prepare to enter into our first Phase II clinical trial, this $20.15 million of additional capital puts us in a stronger position to accelerate this program and to simultaneously bring additional ZFP Therapeutic programs into the clinic. As a result of this financing, we now project ending fiscal year 2006 with approximately $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, instead of $30.0 million as previously projected."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze