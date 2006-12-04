Sangamo initiates Ph II trial of SB-509

Sangamo BioSciences has initiated a multicenter Phase II clinical study of SB-509 for diabetic neuropathy. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to evaluate the clinical safety and clinical effects of repeat administration of SB-509 in diabetics with mild-to-moderate diabetic peripheral sensory motor neuropathy in the legs. The agent is an injectable formulation of plasmid DNA that encodes a zinc finger DNA-binding protein transcription factor, designed to upregulate the vascular endothelial growth factor A gene. The firm expects it will take 12 months to screen and enroll subjects, four months for treatment and eight months for follow-up.
