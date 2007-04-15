Friday 13 December 2024

Sangart closes $50M financing

15 April 2007

Sangart, a privately held, USA-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oxygen transport agents, has received $50.0 million in new equity funding from existing investors, led by Leucadia National Corporation. The series F round brings the total amount raised by the company since its inception in 1998 to more than $120.0 million. This financing also included warrants which, if exercized, could provide an additional $50.0 million in future funding.

The proceeds will be used to advance two large-scale, multi-country European Phase III clinical trials of Sangart's lead product candidate, Hemospan, a hemoglobin-based oxygen carrier designed to serve as an alternative to blood transfusions. The trials, which began enrolling last month, are designed to gauge the ability of Hemospan to prevent and treat hemodynamic instability, especially hypotension, or low blood pressure, during orthopedic surgery and will include more than 800 patients, the company explained.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
Pharmaceutical
Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Ibrance combination extends median PFS in breast cancer group
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
$15 billion plan triples Lilly’s share buyback record
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Major overhaul at BenevolentAI includes possible delisting
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello’s Acarizax approved in Europe
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Synaffix out-licenses ADC technology to Elevation Oncology
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Keros Thera slumps after halting parts of cibotercept trial
12 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze