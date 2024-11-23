Sanofi Appointments

- Sanofi has appointed a new management team for its US Pharmaceutical subsidiary Sanofi Winthrop, and its Sanofi Winthrop Pharmaceuticals divisions in the USA and Canada. George Doherty becomes president and chief executive of Sanofi Winthrop, and Robert DeLuccia assumes the post of senior vice president of Sanofi Winthrop and president of Sanofi Winthrop Pharmaceuticals division. The other appointments are Jack Dean as senior vice president of Sanofi Winthrop and president of Sanofi research division, and Daniel Welch as president and general manager of Sanofi Winthrop's Canadian pharmaceutical business.