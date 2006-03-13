Sanofi-Aventis launches Apidra insulin in USA

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that its new mealtime insulin analog, Apidra (insulin glulisine [rDNA origin] injection), is now available by prescription in the USA for the control of hyperglycemia in adult patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The firm, which is the world's third-largest drugmaker, noted that the agent has a more rapid onset of action but stressed that it works for a shorter duration than regular human insulin. It should, therefore, be used in regimens that include a longer-acting insulin or a basal insulin analog.

Apidra is also available in cartridges for use with the insulin injection pen OptiClik, the reusable device that helps to ensure patients get the correct dose of every time. OptiClik is also currently approved for use with insulin analogs such as Sanofi-Aventis' Lantus (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection), the only once-daily, 24-hour insulin with no pronounced peak, the firm noted.