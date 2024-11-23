Sanofi Drops Tiludronate For Osteoporosis

Sanofi has discontinued development of its bisphosphonate drug Skelid(tiludronate) for the additional indication of postmenopausal osteoporosis, after Phase III trials failed to provide convincing evidence of its efficacy. The drug is already approved in more than 60 countries for the treatment of Paget's disease.
Sanofi told the Marketletter that it had now completed four Phase III clinical studies of tiludronate in osteoporosis, two in patients with low bone mass and two in patients with low bone mass but who had also suffered a vertebral fracture. 1,800 patients were enrolled into each of the studies, which were conducted in Europe, North America and Australia, and were randomized to receive either placebo, 50mg tiludronate or 200mg tiludronate once-daily for one week out of every month.
Efficacy Data Not Strong Tiludronate was unable to show any difference from placebo in the incidence of new vertebral fractures, at both doses tested. However, at the 200mg dose, tiludronate did show an improvement over placebo in bone mineral density, but this effect may have been blunted by the fact that the placebo group also showed an increase. The increase on placebo may have been a result of measures within the protocol to ensure that all those enrolled were taking in at least 500mg/day calcium.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze