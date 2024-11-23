Saturday 23 November 2024

Sanofi Drops Tiludronate For Osteoporosis

24 September 1997

Sanofi has discontinued development of its bisphosphonate drug Skelid(tiludronate) for the additional indication of postmenopausal osteoporosis, after Phase III trials failed to provide convincing evidence of its efficacy. The drug is already approved in more than 60 countries for the treatment of Paget's disease.

Sanofi told the Marketletter that it had now completed four Phase III clinical studies of tiludronate in osteoporosis, two in patients with low bone mass and two in patients with low bone mass but who had also suffered a vertebral fracture. 1,800 patients were enrolled into each of the studies, which were conducted in Europe, North America and Australia, and were randomized to receive either placebo, 50mg tiludronate or 200mg tiludronate once-daily for one week out of every month.

Efficacy Data Not Strong Tiludronate was unable to show any difference from placebo in the incidence of new vertebral fractures, at both doses tested. However, at the 200mg dose, tiludronate did show an improvement over placebo in bone mineral density, but this effect may have been blunted by the fact that the placebo group also showed an increase. The increase on placebo may have been a result of measures within the protocol to ensure that all those enrolled were taking in at least 500mg/day calcium.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze