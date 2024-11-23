SB's Famvir "More Effective" Than Aciclovir

SmithKline Beecham has presented data at the European Congress on Sexually Transmitted Diseases held in Paris, France, which demonstrates that its Famvir (famciclovir) proved more effective than aciclovir in the prevention of recurring genital herpes.

87 patients with first-episode Herpes simplex virus-2 received either famciclovir 250mg, three-times daily, or aciclovir 200mg, five-times daily. Results showed that only one, or 4.2%, of the famciclovir-treated patients reported a recurrence in the six months after treatment, compared to 12, or 19%, of the aciclovir-treated patients.

Further Studies These positive data confirm preclinical findings and add to results of another study presented at last month's International Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in New Orleans, USA, which demonstrated that famciclovir was more effective than valaciclovir in preventing HSV-1 recurrence.