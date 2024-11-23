SB's Famvir "More Effective" Than Aciclovir

SmithKline Beecham has presented data at the European Congress on Sexually Transmitted Diseases held in Paris, France, which demonstrates that its Famvir (famciclovir) proved more effective than aciclovir in the prevention of recurring genital herpes.
87 patients with first-episode Herpes simplex virus-2 received either famciclovir 250mg, three-times daily, or aciclovir 200mg, five-times daily. Results showed that only one, or 4.2%, of the famciclovir-treated patients reported a recurrence in the six months after treatment, compared to 12, or 19%, of the aciclovir-treated patients.
Further Studies These positive data confirm preclinical findings and add to results of another study presented at last month's International Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in New Orleans, USA, which demonstrated that famciclovir was more effective than valaciclovir in preventing HSV-1 recurrence.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze