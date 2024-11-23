SB Wins Ad Claims For Tagamet HB

SmithKline Beecham is claiming victory in an advertising and promotions battle for its over-the-counter version of cimetidine, Tagamet HB.

A judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled: "having reviewed the studies and listened to much testimony, both direct and cross, I conclude that SmithKline Beecham's studies support their onset of action claim."

SB claims that Tagamet HB starts controlling stomach acid faster than Pepcid AC, which is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co. "Our studies have consistently shown Tagament HB to have superior onset of acid control as compared to Pepcid AC," said Dave Cook, director of marketing for Tagamet HB.