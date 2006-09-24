Schering AG outlicenses SEGRA drug to B&L

Germany's Schering AG says that it has granted US eye health company Bausch & Lomb an exclusive license to develop and market a selective glucocorticoid receptor agonist for use in the non-systematic treatment of eye disorders. Specifically, B&L will examine the compound's anti-inflammatory and safety characteristics.
The deal stipulates that B&L will pay an upfront fee and make milestone-payments based on developmental and regulatory progress. Schering will also be entitled to royalties based on product sales, should the agent be successfully commercialized. Financial terms of the accord were not provided.
