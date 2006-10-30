Schering AG's Betaferon gets expanded US label

German drugmaker Schering AG, which is now owned by Bayer AG, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the indication of Betaseron/Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) to include patients who have experienced a first clinical episode and have MRI features consistent with multiple sclerosis. Betaferon is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and is the only high-dose, high-frequency interferon beta therapy indicated for patients at the earliest stage of the disease, the firm noted.
The new indication is based on results from the two-year BENEFIT study which showed that Betaferon delayed the time to a second clinical event by one year compared to placebo. In addition to establishing efficacy in this group of patients, the trial also showed that early-stage MS patients found Betaferon to be a safe and well-tolerated the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze