Schering boss against agri-pharma model

Schering AG's chairman, Hubertus Erlen, has been commenting on thetalks currently being held with Bayer over the sale of Aventis CropScience (in which Schering has a 24% stake; Marketletter July 16), and said that the company had never believed there were synergies to be achieved between the agribusiness and pharmaceutical sectors. The Berlin-based drugmaker is aiming to generate sales of 7 billion euros ($5.99 billion) by 2007, and plans to focus on its core pharmaceuticals business.
Criticizes biotech firms' strategy
Mr Erlen went on to criticize the tendency for biotechnology companies to undertake their own product marketing. He said that this is a result of reacting to external pressure and then getting into activities that bore no relation to these firms' core areas of competence. He added that pharmaceutical companies had a key role to play in the marketing of products emanating from the biotechnology sector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze