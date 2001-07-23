Schering boss against agri-pharma model

Schering AG's chairman, Hubertus Erlen, has been commenting on thetalks currently being held with Bayer over the sale of Aventis CropScience (in which Schering has a 24% stake; Marketletter July 16), and said that the company had never believed there were synergies to be achieved between the agribusiness and pharmaceutical sectors. The Berlin-based drugmaker is aiming to generate sales of 7 billion euros ($5.99 billion) by 2007, and plans to focus on its core pharmaceuticals business.

Criticizes biotech firms' strategy

Mr Erlen went on to criticize the tendency for biotechnology companies to undertake their own product marketing. He said that this is a result of reacting to external pressure and then getting into activities that bore no relation to these firms' core areas of competence. He added that pharmaceutical companies had a key role to play in the marketing of products emanating from the biotechnology sector.