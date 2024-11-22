Schwarz/Cytel In Cylexin Agreement

Schwarz Pharma and Cytel are to collaborate on the development of the latter's carbohydrate selectin blockers, including Cylexin, which is currently in Phase II testing as a treatment for reperfusion injury after restoration of blood flow following thrombolysis for myocardial infarction.
The two companies will develop an integrated North American and European development plan. Schwarz will have responsibility for marketing the products in Europe, and both companies will share marketing responsibility for North America. Marketing rights in the Far East have been granted to Sumitomo under a 1991 agreement. Cytel retains all manufacturing rights for the compounds.
