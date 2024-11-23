Schwarz Pharma Helped By Strong US Dollar

Continued positive growth in 1997 is expected by German drugmakerSchwarz Pharma AG, with sales up 5% overall, against a background of weak domestic market demand.

Group turnover went up 7.6% in first-half 1997 to 632.8 million Deutschemarks ($347.7 million), with the favorable impact of exchange rates accounting for some 24.5 million marks of the total. Operating profits leapt 29.5% to 126.9 million marks and net profits jumped 31% to 68.5 million marks.

Schwarz says that the marked improvement in profits was due to improved gross margins, the synergy effect of acquisitions and favorable currency trends.