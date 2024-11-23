Scientist Accused Of Selling Biotech Drugs To Spy

An Indian-born scientist went on trial this month in the USA on chargesthat he conspired to sell stolen biotechnology drugs to an undercover FBI agent posing as a KGB spy, according to a report from Reuters.
The scientist, Vemuri Bhaskar Reddy, allegedly agreed to sell a drug, erythropoietin, that he had developed while working for a small pharmaceutical company "...to a man he believed to be a Russian KGB agent," Assistant US Attorney Penny Billings told a federal jury in her opening arguments. Ms Billings said that the man Mr Reddy thought was a KGB agent was actually an agent for the FBI who specialized in counter intelligence.
The jury was told by Ms Billings that she would show videotapes of 13 meetings that the undercover agent had with Mr Reddy's alleged coconspirator, Subrahmanyam Kota, who pleaded guilty in July last year to charges that he had attempted to sell classified government defense plans and stolen biotechnology products, according to Reuters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze