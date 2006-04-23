SCLOR Pharma to raise $11.8M in stock offer

Washington state, USA-based SCOLR Pharma says it has obtained commitments to purchase shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $11.8 million. Under the terms of the transaction, SCOLR expects to sell approximately 2.37 million shares at $5.00 each to a group of institutional investors. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on April 20, 2006, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The company believes that the net proceeds from this offering, together with its cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 million and $2.4 million in short-term investments as of December 31, 2005, is sufficient capital to fund its planned operations through the end of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze