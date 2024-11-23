Scotia Launches Dyslexia Supplement

Scotia has launched a dietary supplement called Efalex in the UK, which may help ameliorate some of the symptoms of the learning disorder dyslexia. The product contains gammalinolenic acid, docosahexaenoic acid and arachidonic acid, plus thyme oil antioxidants.
The rationale behind the product comes from work conducted by Jacqueline Stordy of the University of Surrey, which suggested that dietary supplementation of these lipids could resolve night blindness in dyslexics (Marketletter October 2). Dr Stordy hopes that this approach may also resolve other symptoms of the disorder.
