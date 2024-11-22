Friday 22 November 2024

"Scrap Medicare," Says Gingrich

16 January 1995

US House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich has told the House Ways and Means Committee that Medicare should be replaced. Making it clear that savings within the Medicare program would be a goal as the Republicans look for ways to balance the budget while offering tax cuts, he testified that a new system could save much money.

Any new system should be market-based, to give seniors a greater choice of better health at a lower cost while saving a lot of money, he said, in an unusual appearance of a Speaker before a Congress panel. He then told reporters that the House Budget Committee would consider proposals after the 100-day plan to implement the Republican Contract With America.

Ways and Means chairman Bill Archer later said that any Medicare savings should be used to finance health care reforms, and he noted that the Speaker's comments involved long-range plans. Rep Archer has said that he could support higher premiums for upper-income Medicare recipients' Part B insurance for doctors' visits, but among the programs under his panel's jurisdiction, he has so far only pointed to welfare savings as a way to finance tax cuts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze